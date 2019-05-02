This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have any available units?
4204 Andrea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4204 Andrea Ln have?
Some of 4204 Andrea Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Andrea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Andrea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Andrea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Andrea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Andrea Ln offers parking.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Andrea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have a pool?
No, 4204 Andrea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have accessible units?
No, 4204 Andrea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Andrea Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Andrea Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4204 Andrea Ln has units with air conditioning.
