All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 4200 Andrea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
4200 Andrea Lane
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:20 AM

4200 Andrea Lane

4200 Andrea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4200 Andrea Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga NEW home in Forest Hill! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has white shaker cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Andrea Lane have any available units?
4200 Andrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4200 Andrea Lane have?
Some of 4200 Andrea Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Andrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Andrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Andrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Andrea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane offer parking?
No, 4200 Andrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Andrea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have a pool?
No, 4200 Andrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 4200 Andrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Andrea Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4200 Andrea Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District