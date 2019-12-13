This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga NEW home in Forest Hill! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. New AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has white shaker cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4200 Andrea Lane have any available units?
4200 Andrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4200 Andrea Lane have?
Some of 4200 Andrea Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Andrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Andrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.