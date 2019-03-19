All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 4117 Burly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
4117 Burly Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4117 Burly Street

4117 Burly St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4117 Burly St, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Burly Street have any available units?
4117 Burly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4117 Burly Street have?
Some of 4117 Burly Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Burly Street currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Burly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Burly Street pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Burly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 4117 Burly Street offer parking?
No, 4117 Burly Street does not offer parking.
Does 4117 Burly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Burly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Burly Street have a pool?
No, 4117 Burly Street does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Burly Street have accessible units?
No, 4117 Burly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Burly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Burly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Burly Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4117 Burly Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District