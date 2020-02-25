This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 Burly St have any available units?
4117 Burly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4117 Burly St have?
Some of 4117 Burly St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Burly St currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Burly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Burly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Burly St is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Burly St offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Burly St offers parking.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Burly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Burly St have a pool?
No, 4117 Burly St does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Burly St have accessible units?
No, 4117 Burly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Burly St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4117 Burly St has units with air conditioning.
