4117 Burly St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

4117 Burly St

4117 Burley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4117 Burley Street, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Burly St have any available units?
4117 Burly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4117 Burly St have?
Some of 4117 Burly St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Burly St currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Burly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Burly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Burly St is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Burly St offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Burly St offers parking.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Burly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Burly St have a pool?
No, 4117 Burly St does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Burly St have accessible units?
No, 4117 Burly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Burly St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Burly St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4117 Burly St has units with air conditioning.

