Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3821 Grady Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3821 Grady Street
3821 Grady Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3821 Grady Street, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3821 Grady Street have any available units?
3821 Grady Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
What amenities does 3821 Grady Street have?
Some of 3821 Grady Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3821 Grady Street currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Grady Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Grady Street pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Grady Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 3821 Grady Street offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Grady Street offers parking.
Does 3821 Grady Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Grady Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Grady Street have a pool?
No, 3821 Grady Street does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Grady Street have accessible units?
No, 3821 Grady Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Grady Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Grady Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Grady Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Grady Street does not have units with air conditioning.
