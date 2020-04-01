All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:50 AM

3733 Caladium Ln

3733 Caladium Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Caladium Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
House For Lease in Forest Hill - Beautiful 1-story house features open floor plan with lot of natural light. Wood floor. Spacious 3 bedrooms. Big kitchen has nice breakfast area, lot of cabinet storage and recessed lighting.
Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE2564838)

Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Caladium Ln have any available units?
3733 Caladium Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3733 Caladium Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Caladium Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Caladium Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Caladium Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln offer parking?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln have a pool?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln have accessible units?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 Caladium Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3733 Caladium Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

