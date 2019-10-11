All apartments in Forest Hill
Forest Hill, TX
3605 Nantucket Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:09 PM

3605 Nantucket Drive

3605 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Nantucket Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 2 Living areas with 20 x 20 garage conversion. Open floor plan with fireplace. Sleek tile floor and so much character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
3605 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3605 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 3605 Nantucket Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

