3500 Nantucket Drive

Rare find! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home for lease! Built in 2018! Nice master bedroom with huge closet, separate secondary bedrooms, nice finishes throughout. Large backyard with lots of room to play!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
