Forest Hill, TX
3500 Nantucket Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

3500 Nantucket Drive

3500 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Nantucket Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home for lease! Built in 2018! Nice master bedroom with huge closet, separate secondary bedrooms, nice finishes throughout. Large backyard with lots of room to play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

