All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3413 Appletree Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3413 Appletree Ct
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

3413 Appletree Ct

3413 Appletree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3413 Appletree Court, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Appletree Ct have any available units?
3413 Appletree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3413 Appletree Ct have?
Some of 3413 Appletree Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Appletree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Appletree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Appletree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct offers parking.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have a pool?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have accessible units?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District