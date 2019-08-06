This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have any available units?
3413 Appletree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3413 Appletree Ct have?
Some of 3413 Appletree Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Appletree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Appletree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Appletree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct offers parking.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have a pool?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have accessible units?
No, 3413 Appletree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Appletree Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 Appletree Ct has units with air conditioning.
