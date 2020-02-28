Rent Calculator
All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3411 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3411 Orchard Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:50 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3411 Orchard Street
3411 Orchard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3411 Orchard Street, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with a double car driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3411 Orchard Street have any available units?
3411 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
Is 3411 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 3411 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
