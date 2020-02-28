All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3411 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3411 Orchard Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:50 AM

3411 Orchard Street

3411 Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3411 Orchard Street, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with a double car driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Orchard Street have any available units?
3411 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3411 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3411 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District