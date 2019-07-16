All apartments in Forest Hill
3406 Colonial Drive

3406 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Colonial Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Newly 2017 built 3 bed 2 bath duplex unit ready move in, units will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Colonial Drive have any available units?
3406 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3406 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive offer parking?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

