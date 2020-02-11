Rent Calculator
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3402 Colonial Drive
3402 Colonial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3402 Colonial Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Two bedroom duplex with large living room, wood floors and Granite countertops. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have any available units?
3402 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
What amenities does 3402 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 3402 Colonial Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3402 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 3402 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3402 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3402 Colonial Drive has units with air conditioning.
