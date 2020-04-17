All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

3312 Chancellorsville Drive

3312 Chancellorsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Chancellorsville Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Forest Hill has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have any available units?
3312 Chancellorsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have?
Some of 3312 Chancellorsville Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Chancellorsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Chancellorsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Chancellorsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive offers parking.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have a pool?
No, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Chancellorsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3312 Chancellorsville Drive has units with air conditioning.

