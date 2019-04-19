All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3201 Lookout Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3201 Lookout Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:56 AM

3201 Lookout Drive

3201 Lookout Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3201 Lookout Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled On large corner lot. Laminate plank floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings in living room with Open floor plan. Granite counter tops and ceiling fans in every room. This is a must see it wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Lookout Drive have any available units?
3201 Lookout Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3201 Lookout Drive have?
Some of 3201 Lookout Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Lookout Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Lookout Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Lookout Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Lookout Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Lookout Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Lookout Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Lookout Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Lookout Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Lookout Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Lookout Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Lookout Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District