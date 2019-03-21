Rent Calculator
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 23
3140 Heritage Lane
3140 Heritage Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3140 Heritage Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled, paint, carpet, appliances, light and fans, great area for shopping, schools and close to major highways to get around the metroplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have any available units?
3140 Heritage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Hill, TX
.
What amenities does 3140 Heritage Lane have?
Some of 3140 Heritage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3140 Heritage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Heritage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Heritage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Heritage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Hill
.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Heritage Lane offers parking.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Heritage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have a pool?
No, 3140 Heritage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have accessible units?
No, 3140 Heritage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Heritage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Heritage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Heritage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
