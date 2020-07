Elan Flower Mound.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car charging carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room golf room guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Feel the easygoing elegance of upscale, urban living at our sophisticated lakeside community. Authentic luxury is naturally set apart from the rest, and we offer a unique lifestyle that you won't find anywhere else. Peaceful pocket parks are perfect for reading. The hammock lounge is designed for daydreams. Treat your pup to a romp in the dog park followed by a warm bath in the pet spa. Center yourself at the yoga lawn garden. Gather with friends at the fountain plaza and wander down the boardwalk. Farm-to-table kitchens, artisan spa baths, and living-well rooms connect with harmony in our casual-chic homes. Live right on Lake Grapevine's trail system in a scenic, supremely walkable neighborhood with an amazing school system. Stroll to everything, from the farmer's market to the amphitheater - and discover innovative shops and restaurants right on ...