Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:12 PM

925 Mallard Way

925 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Location

925 Mallard Way, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome single story updated with nail down hardwoods granite counters stone fireplace newer wood fence and lush yard. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis but no bad breeds and may require addition deposit or fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Mallard Way have any available units?
925 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Mallard Way have?
Some of 925 Mallard Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
925 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Mallard Way is pet friendly.
Does 925 Mallard Way offer parking?
Yes, 925 Mallard Way offers parking.
Does 925 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Mallard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 925 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 925 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 925 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Mallard Way has units with dishwashers.

