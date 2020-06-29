Gorgeous house on a huge half acre lot. Country living in the city of Flower mound. The house has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Yard had beautiful mature trees. Plenty of space for your kids and pets to roam around and 2 huge covered patios in the front and back. Master bedroom is upstairs. House is recently updated and has a new septic system. This one is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have any available units?
9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.