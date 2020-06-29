All apartments in Flower Mound
9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road

9217 Old Cross Timbers Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9217 Old Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous house on a huge half acre lot. Country living in the city of Flower mound. The house has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Yard had beautiful mature trees. Plenty of space for your kids and pets to roam around and 2 huge covered patios in the front and back. Master bedroom is upstairs.
House is recently updated and has a new septic system.
This one is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have any available units?
9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have?
Some of 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road is pet friendly.
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road offer parking?
No, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road does not offer parking.
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have a pool?
No, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road does not have a pool.
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have accessible units?
No, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9217 Old Cross timbers rd Road has units with dishwashers.

