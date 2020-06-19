All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

911 Timber Valley Drive

911 Timber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 Timber Valley Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated. 3 bedrooms-2 baths-2 car garage. Designer tile throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen and both baths. New light fixtures. Fenced backyard. Rear entry garage. Ready to move in. Nonsmoking - No pets. Be quick it won't last long. Owner is agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have any available units?
911 Timber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Timber Valley Drive have?
Some of 911 Timber Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Timber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 Timber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Timber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 Timber Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 Timber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Timber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 911 Timber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 Timber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Timber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

