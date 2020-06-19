Completely renovated. 3 bedrooms-2 baths-2 car garage. Designer tile throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen and both baths. New light fixtures. Fenced backyard. Rear entry garage. Ready to move in. Nonsmoking - No pets. Be quick it won't last long. Owner is agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 Timber Valley Drive have any available units?
911 Timber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.