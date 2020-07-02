All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:59 AM

821 Tealwood Circle

821 Tealwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

821 Tealwood Circle, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
Location, location, location! Updated beautiful single story home in the center of Flower Mound & mins from DFW Airport* Home is an open concept on a culdasac* Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms* Refrigerator stays w- property* Wood laminate flooring throughout the main living space* Study or office* Split bedrooms* Large master bedroom w- sitting area, luxurious master bathroom w-dual sinks, separate shower w- garden tub & walk in-closet* Large backyard great for entertaining or relaxing* Neighborhood features greenbelt, park, trails, bike trails, playground* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.* Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Tealwood Circle have any available units?
821 Tealwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Tealwood Circle have?
Some of 821 Tealwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Tealwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
821 Tealwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Tealwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Tealwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 821 Tealwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 821 Tealwood Circle offers parking.
Does 821 Tealwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Tealwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Tealwood Circle have a pool?
No, 821 Tealwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 821 Tealwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 821 Tealwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Tealwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Tealwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

