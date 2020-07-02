821 Tealwood Circle

Amenities
Location, location, location! Updated beautiful single story home in the center of Flower Mound & mins from DFW Airport* Home is an open concept on a culdasac* Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms* Refrigerator stays w- property* Wood laminate flooring throughout the main living space* Study or office* Split bedrooms* Large master bedroom w- sitting area, luxurious master bathroom w-dual sinks, separate shower w- garden tub & walk in-closet* Large backyard great for entertaining or relaxing* Neighborhood features greenbelt, park, trails, bike trails, playground* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.* Lawn care included.