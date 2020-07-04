717 Canongate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This 4 beds 2.5 bath and 2 garage home includes 2 spacious and bright living rooms, a formal dining, and a warm, updated granite kitchen with skylights that provide abundant light. Hardwood flooring. Split bedroom layout provides privacy to the master. The master bedroom is spacious with sitting area, and master bath is recently updated. The park for kids just across the street. Conveniently located near DFW Airport and walking distance to upscale dining, shopping, boutiques, Movie house & Eatery in the new Mixed Use community of Lakeside Flower Mound. Nearby biking and jogging trails, and you can walk to boardwalk to see sunset at Grapevine Lake! Best thing is the school bus stop just in front the house.