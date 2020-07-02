All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

5421 Carriage Court

5421 Carriage Court · No Longer Available
Location

5421 Carriage Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Carriage Court have any available units?
5421 Carriage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 5421 Carriage Court currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Carriage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Carriage Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Carriage Court is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Carriage Court offer parking?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Carriage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Carriage Court have a pool?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Carriage Court have accessible units?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Carriage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 Carriage Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 Carriage Court does not have units with air conditioning.

