Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unique Flower Mound home with lots of charm! This split level home has recent updates including paint, dark laminate flooring and carpet. The kitchen and living area is bright and open with lots of natural light! Home sits on large corner lot with mature trees and a nice patio in back.