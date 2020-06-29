All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 5309 Timber Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5309 Timber Creek Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:58 PM

5309 Timber Creek Road

5309 Timber Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5309 Timber Creek Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have any available units?
5309 Timber Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 5309 Timber Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Timber Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Timber Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Timber Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road offer parking?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Timber Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Timber Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary