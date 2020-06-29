All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 5100 Melody Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5100 Melody Court
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:39 PM

5100 Melody Court

5100 Melody Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5100 Melody Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Flower Mound! Granite tops with stainless appliances and updated lighting fixtures. The Master bedroom is located downstairs for privacy with other two bedrooms upstairs. This home is withing walking distance to Lamar & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Melody Court have any available units?
5100 Melody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Melody Court have?
Some of 5100 Melody Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Melody Court currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Melody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Melody Court pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Melody Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5100 Melody Court offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Melody Court offers parking.
Does 5100 Melody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Melody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Melody Court have a pool?
No, 5100 Melody Court does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Melody Court have accessible units?
No, 5100 Melody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Melody Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Melody Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary