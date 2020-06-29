5100 Melody Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Prairie Creek
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Flower Mound! Granite tops with stainless appliances and updated lighting fixtures. The Master bedroom is located downstairs for privacy with other two bedrooms upstairs. This home is withing walking distance to Lamar & park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5100 Melody Court have any available units?
5100 Melody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.