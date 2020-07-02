4908 Kingswood Drive

Amenities

Palatial custom home with remarkable updates and sparkling swim pool! Soaring ceilings & 3 towering fireplaces amidst sprawling floor plan with 7 versatile living areas including 3rd floor media rm w built-in mini kitchen & game rm with balcony access. Island kitchen features bright granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Also find 1st floor study nook or plan center and guest bedroom. Lavish split master suite is fashioned with see-thru fireplace, his & her vanities, double shower & room-sized walk-in. Wall unit lines handsome study with French door entry. Lush landscape adds a picturesque ambiance to backyard haven with private covered patio.