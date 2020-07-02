All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4908 Kingswood Drive

4908 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Kingswood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Palatial custom home with remarkable updates and sparkling swim pool! Soaring ceilings & 3 towering fireplaces amidst sprawling floor plan with 7 versatile living areas including 3rd floor media rm w built-in mini kitchen & game rm with balcony access. Island kitchen features bright granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Also find 1st floor study nook or plan center and guest bedroom. Lavish split master suite is fashioned with see-thru fireplace, his & her vanities, double shower & room-sized walk-in. Wall unit lines handsome study with French door entry. Lush landscape adds a picturesque ambiance to backyard haven with private covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
4908 Kingswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Kingswood Drive have?
Some of 4908 Kingswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Kingswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Kingswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4908 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Kingswood Drive offers parking.
Does 4908 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4908 Kingswood Drive has a pool.
Does 4908 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4908 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Kingswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

