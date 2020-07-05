4501 Blackjack Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Beautifully Crafted 5bed 5.5 Bath 3 Car Garage Home in Flower Mound! Large Lot at the end of the street, lots of privacy. Interior features hardwood floors through down stairs and walk way upstairs. Office and formal dining upon entry way. Large living area with Fire place. Incredible kitchen with quartz counter tops, 2 Dishwashers, Gas range oven, and an elegant breakfast room. Large master down stairs with dual vanities, dual walk in closets, separate shower and tub. 2nd bedroom down with full bathroom. Each spare room has private bath. Game room and media room on 2nd floor. Large back yard with covered back patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping! No pets.