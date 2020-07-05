All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 4501 Blackjack Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
4501 Blackjack Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

4501 Blackjack Road

4501 Blackjack Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

4501 Blackjack Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Beautifully Crafted 5bed 5.5 Bath 3 Car Garage Home in Flower Mound! Large Lot at the end of the street, lots of privacy. Interior features hardwood floors through down stairs and walk way upstairs. Office and formal dining upon entry way. Large living area with Fire place. Incredible kitchen with quartz counter tops, 2 Dishwashers, Gas range oven, and an elegant breakfast room. Large master down stairs with dual vanities, dual walk in closets, separate shower and tub. 2nd bedroom down with full bathroom. Each spare room has private bath. Game room and media room on 2nd floor. Large back yard with covered back patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Blackjack Road have any available units?
4501 Blackjack Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Blackjack Road have?
Some of 4501 Blackjack Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Blackjack Road currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Blackjack Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Blackjack Road pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Blackjack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4501 Blackjack Road offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Blackjack Road offers parking.
Does 4501 Blackjack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Blackjack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Blackjack Road have a pool?
No, 4501 Blackjack Road does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Blackjack Road have accessible units?
No, 4501 Blackjack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Blackjack Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Blackjack Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary