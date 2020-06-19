BRAND NEW HARD FLOORING AND CARPET! Fantastic one-story in great neighborhood. Light and open floor plan with two living areas. On quiet cul-de-sac, backs to greenbelt with hike and bike trails. Pets allowed, close to schools, don't miss!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 Prescott Court have any available units?
4408 Prescott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.