Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:37 AM

4381 Wanda Lane

4381 Wanda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Wanda Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4-2-2 available 06-01-19 within walking distance to Grapevine Lake, Bike Trails & Green Acres Farm Park. Up-dated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops. Wood burning Fireplace. Split Bedrooms. 2-Car Garage. Refrig. Good sized Covered Patio plus spacious Flag Stone Patio in landscaped backyard. Fenced backyard with mature trees. Country feeling but just minutes to everything... LISD Schools, Shopping, Dining, Major Highways & DFW Airport. $50 Non-refundable Application Fee all tenants over 18 yrs old. Shed may lease with house. No pets. Some rooms painted different color since pictures were taken. Landlord must be present for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Wanda Lane have any available units?
4381 Wanda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4381 Wanda Lane have?
Some of 4381 Wanda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Wanda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Wanda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Wanda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4381 Wanda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4381 Wanda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Wanda Lane offers parking.
Does 4381 Wanda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Wanda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Wanda Lane have a pool?
No, 4381 Wanda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Wanda Lane have accessible units?
No, 4381 Wanda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Wanda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 Wanda Lane has units with dishwashers.

