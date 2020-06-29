4381 Wanda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4-2-2 available 06-01-19 within walking distance to Grapevine Lake, Bike Trails & Green Acres Farm Park. Up-dated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops. Wood burning Fireplace. Split Bedrooms. 2-Car Garage. Refrig. Good sized Covered Patio plus spacious Flag Stone Patio in landscaped backyard. Fenced backyard with mature trees. Country feeling but just minutes to everything... LISD Schools, Shopping, Dining, Major Highways & DFW Airport. $50 Non-refundable Application Fee all tenants over 18 yrs old. Shed may lease with house. No pets. Some rooms painted different color since pictures were taken. Landlord must be present for all showings.