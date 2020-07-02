Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM
4215 Rollo Court
No Longer Available
Location
4215 Rollo Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated with real bamboo floors 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family corner unit one story condo on a green belt and cul-de-sac. Amazing location! Parks, schools - Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4215 Rollo Court have any available units?
4215 Rollo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Flower Mound, TX
.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Flower Mound Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4215 Rollo Court have?
Some of 4215 Rollo Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4215 Rollo Court currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Rollo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Rollo Court pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Rollo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Flower Mound
.
Does 4215 Rollo Court offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Rollo Court offers parking.
Does 4215 Rollo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Rollo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Rollo Court have a pool?
No, 4215 Rollo Court does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Rollo Court have accessible units?
No, 4215 Rollo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Rollo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Rollo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
