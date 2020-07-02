All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:20 PM

4207 Buckthorn Street

4207 Buckthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Buckthorn Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT.UPDATED FIXTURES.FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO.EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE BACKSLASH.TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER.FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS.YARD CARE INCLUDED.NO SMOKERS.50 APP FEE PER ADULT. ONE SMALL MATURE DOG CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE PARKS AND SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have any available units?
4207 Buckthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Buckthorn Street have?
Some of 4207 Buckthorn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Buckthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Buckthorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Buckthorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 Buckthorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Buckthorn Street offers parking.
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Buckthorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have a pool?
No, 4207 Buckthorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 4207 Buckthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Buckthorn Street has units with dishwashers.

