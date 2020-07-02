4207 Buckthorn Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT.UPDATED FIXTURES.FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO.EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE BACKSLASH.TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER.FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS.YARD CARE INCLUDED.NO SMOKERS.50 APP FEE PER ADULT. ONE SMALL MATURE DOG CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE PARKS AND SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.