AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT.UPDATED FIXTURES.FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO.EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE BACKSLASH.TWO CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER.FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS.YARD CARE INCLUDED.NO SMOKERS.50 APP FEE PER ADULT. ONE SMALL MATURE DOG CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE PARKS AND SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4207 Buckthorn Street have any available units?
4207 Buckthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.