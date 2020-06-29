Great Rental in Wellington. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED along with access to community features. Updated paint and carpet. Great single story with 4 spacious bedrooms. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with gas cook-top. Large master featuring a large master closet. Formal living room that could be kids play room. Nice backyard with lots of shade.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4200 Tiffany Drive have any available units?
4200 Tiffany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.