4200 Tiffany Drive

Amenities

Great Rental in Wellington. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED along with access to community features. Updated paint and carpet. Great single story with 4 spacious bedrooms. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with gas cook-top. Large master featuring a large master closet. Formal living room that could be kids play room. Nice backyard with lots of shade.