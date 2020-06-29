All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:13 PM

417 Wentworth Drive

417 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Wentworth Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,008 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
417 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 417 Wentworth Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Wentworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Wentworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Wentworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

