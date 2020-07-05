4117 Amador Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunningly updated Wellington home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors in dining & family room. Kitchen with over-sized island & serving space has quartz counters, stainless appliances & an abundance of cabinets. Huge master bed & bath downstairs with jetted tub, separate shower & walk in closet. enjoy the peaceful backyard setting on the extended stamped concrete patio. There is a large room in 2nd floor which can be used as office. Also you can enjoy the covered backyard with concrete patio in a part extended.