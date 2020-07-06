All apartments in Flower Mound
4116 Shelby Court

4116 Shelby Court · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Shelby Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What is there not to love about a prime home in a prime neighborhood in a prime location! Fabulous open floor plan with massive ceiling heights, perfect kitchen great for both entertaining and cooking with granite Counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful gas cook top. Second story includes a huge second family living or bonus room. Entry offers curved wrought iron stair case, tile in entry, walkways, kitchen and living area. Master bedroom is on the first floor, master bath with jetted tub & walk-in shower. Soft plush carpets and tile flooring throughout the home so you truly get the best of both worlds! This is a must see and once you see you will love! Easy online application too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Shelby Court have any available units?
4116 Shelby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 Shelby Court have?
Some of 4116 Shelby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Shelby Court currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Shelby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Shelby Court pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Shelby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4116 Shelby Court offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Shelby Court offers parking.
Does 4116 Shelby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Shelby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Shelby Court have a pool?
No, 4116 Shelby Court does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Shelby Court have accessible units?
No, 4116 Shelby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Shelby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Shelby Court does not have units with dishwashers.

