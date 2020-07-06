4116 Shelby Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

What is there not to love about a prime home in a prime neighborhood in a prime location! Fabulous open floor plan with massive ceiling heights, perfect kitchen great for both entertaining and cooking with granite Counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful gas cook top. Second story includes a huge second family living or bonus room. Entry offers curved wrought iron stair case, tile in entry, walkways, kitchen and living area. Master bedroom is on the first floor, master bath with jetted tub & walk-in shower. Soft plush carpets and tile flooring throughout the home so you truly get the best of both worlds! This is a must see and once you see you will love! Easy online application too!