4108 Napa Court

Nicely appointed and updated home in cul-de-sac, pool sized yard, 4 bedrooms,3.5 bath plus study, large living room, media room, 3 car garage. Hand scraped hardwood floors. Renovated master bathroom, contemporary colors, Finishes, seamless glass shower. You'll appreciated the attention to detail throughout. Updated kitchen with double oven, granite. Study features french doors, built-in desk, bookcase, wall of windows. Living room w soaring ceilings and stone fireplace. 2nd living area. Large Media room. Ton of storage. Great schools and location. Walk to schools.