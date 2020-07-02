4103 Spring Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT HALF DUPLEX IN A FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD, WITH LOTS OF PARKS AND WALKING TRAILS. HOUSE SITS ON A CORNER LOT AND HAS AN INVITING POOL IN THE BACKYARD FOR THOSE HOT SUMMER MONTHS.