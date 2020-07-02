All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3743 Twin Oak Court
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:45 AM

3743 Twin Oak Court

3743 Twin Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3743 Twin Oak Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,712 sq ft, 1 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Twin Oak Court have any available units?
3743 Twin Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 Twin Oak Court have?
Some of 3743 Twin Oak Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Twin Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Twin Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Twin Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Twin Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Twin Oak Court offer parking?
No, 3743 Twin Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 3743 Twin Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Twin Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Twin Oak Court have a pool?
No, 3743 Twin Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Twin Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 3743 Twin Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Twin Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Twin Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.

