Flower Mound, TX
3727 White Bud Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:23 AM

3727 White Bud Court

3727 White Bud Court · No Longer Available
Flower Mound
Location

3727 White Bud Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. NO CARPET!! HUGE FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD. HOME HAS GAS WATER HEATER AND GAS HEAT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 White Bud Court have any available units?
3727 White Bud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 White Bud Court have?
Some of 3727 White Bud Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 White Bud Court currently offering any rent specials?
3727 White Bud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 White Bud Court pet-friendly?
No, 3727 White Bud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3727 White Bud Court offer parking?
Yes, 3727 White Bud Court offers parking.
Does 3727 White Bud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 White Bud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 White Bud Court have a pool?
No, 3727 White Bud Court does not have a pool.
Does 3727 White Bud Court have accessible units?
No, 3727 White Bud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 White Bud Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 White Bud Court has units with dishwashers.

