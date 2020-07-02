GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. NO CARPET!! HUGE FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD. HOME HAS GAS WATER HEATER AND GAS HEAT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3727 White Bud Court have any available units?
3727 White Bud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.