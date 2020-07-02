3727 White Bud Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WOOD LIKE LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. NO CARPET!! HUGE FENCED PRIVATE BACKYARD. HOME HAS GAS WATER HEATER AND GAS HEAT.