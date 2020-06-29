All apartments in Flower Mound
3700 Peters Colony Road

Location

3700 Peters Colony Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sits on 1 acre of 2.5 acres. The use of the back section is possible. Kitchen has new farm stainless steel sink. Country living in the City of Flower Mound. Large multi purpose family room has cedar walk in closed, open to outdoors. Spacious living rm with fireplace, Split Master has new vanity with dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower, lighting, Large walk in closet. storage building. New blinds where needed will be replaced. Has wood deck off of the kitchen. This property is fenced on three sides, the landlord is agreeable to fence off a large area for a dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Peters Colony Road have any available units?
3700 Peters Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Peters Colony Road have?
Some of 3700 Peters Colony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Peters Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Peters Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Peters Colony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Peters Colony Road is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Peters Colony Road offer parking?
No, 3700 Peters Colony Road does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Peters Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Peters Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Peters Colony Road have a pool?
No, 3700 Peters Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Peters Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 3700 Peters Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Peters Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Peters Colony Road has units with dishwashers.

