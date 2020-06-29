3700 Peters Colony Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sits on 1 acre of 2.5 acres. The use of the back section is possible. Kitchen has new farm stainless steel sink. Country living in the City of Flower Mound. Large multi purpose family room has cedar walk in closed, open to outdoors. Spacious living rm with fireplace, Split Master has new vanity with dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower, lighting, Large walk in closet. storage building. New blinds where needed will be replaced. Has wood deck off of the kitchen. This property is fenced on three sides, the landlord is agreeable to fence off a large area for a dog.