3604 Westminister Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Location, location, location! Single story home in desired Wellington Estates & mins from DFW Airport*Home is an open concept w- vaulted ceilings* Granite counter tops in kitchen w- updated back splash*Gas cook top *Breakfast bar w- eat in kitchen*Refrigerator, washer & dryer stays w- property*Split bedrooms* Large master bedroom w- sitting area,dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower w- garden tub & walk in-closet * Large backyard great for entertaining or relaxing* Neighborhood features community pool,tennis courts, gym, greenbelt, park, trails, bike trails,basketball courts, playground* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.