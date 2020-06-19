All apartments in Flower Mound
3604 Westminister Trail

Location

3604 Westminister Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Location, location, location! Single story home in desired Wellington Estates & mins from DFW Airport*Home is an open concept w- vaulted ceilings* Granite counter tops in kitchen w- updated back splash*Gas cook top *Breakfast bar w- eat in kitchen*Refrigerator, washer & dryer stays w- property*Split bedrooms* Large master bedroom w- sitting area,dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower w- garden tub & walk in-closet * Large backyard great for entertaining or relaxing* Neighborhood features community pool,tennis courts, gym, greenbelt, park, trails, bike trails,basketball courts, playground* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Westminister Trail have any available units?
3604 Westminister Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Westminister Trail have?
Some of 3604 Westminister Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Westminister Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Westminister Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Westminister Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Westminister Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Westminister Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Westminister Trail offers parking.
Does 3604 Westminister Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Westminister Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Westminister Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3604 Westminister Trail has a pool.
Does 3604 Westminister Trail have accessible units?
No, 3604 Westminister Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Westminister Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Westminister Trail has units with dishwashers.

