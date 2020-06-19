3604 Westminister Trail

Amenities
Location, location, location! Single story home in desired Wellington Estates & mins from DFW Airport*Home is an open concept w- vaulted ceilings* Granite counter tops in kitchen w- updated back splash*Gas cook top *Breakfast bar w- eat in kitchen*Refrigerator, washer & dryer stays w- property*Split bedrooms* Large master bedroom w- sitting area,dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower w- garden tub & walk in-closet * Large backyard great for entertaining or relaxing* Neighborhood features community pool,tennis courts, gym, greenbelt, park, trails, bike trails,basketball courts, playground* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.