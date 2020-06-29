All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3600 Nandina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3600 Nandina Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:01 AM

3600 Nandina Drive

3600 Nandina Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3600 Nandina Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing neighborhood!!! Great floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Large open kitchen den, breakfast combo. Formal living and dining at entrance. Large study down stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Nandina Drive have any available units?
3600 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 3600 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Nandina Drive offers parking.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive have a pool?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Nandina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Nandina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary