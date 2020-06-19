3404 Devonshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Come see this beautiful home with the perfect floor plan. You will love the grand entrance with the spiraling staircase just off the front entry. The kitchen features granite counter tops and is open to to the family room, the dishwasher and oven are brand new. The spacious master bedroom is located downstairs with a walk in closet. There is a guest bedroom downstairs along with a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a game room and two additional large bedrooms with a guest bathroom. There is absolutely no carpet in this home. The location of the home is perfect and is in walking distance to LifeTime Fitness and the Flower Mound Library. Do not miss out on this one!