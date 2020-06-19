All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

3404 Devonshire Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home with the perfect floor plan. You will love the grand entrance with the spiraling staircase just off the front entry. The kitchen features granite counter tops and is open to to the family room, the dishwasher and oven are brand new. The spacious master bedroom is located downstairs with a walk in closet. There is a guest bedroom downstairs along with a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a game room and two additional large bedrooms with a guest bathroom. There is absolutely no carpet in this home. The location of the home is perfect and is in walking distance to LifeTime Fitness and the Flower Mound Library. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Devonshire Court have any available units?
3404 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 3404 Devonshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Devonshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3404 Devonshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Devonshire Court offers parking.
Does 3404 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Devonshire Court have a pool?
No, 3404 Devonshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 3404 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Devonshire Court has units with dishwashers.

