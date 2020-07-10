All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3228 Kent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3228 Kent Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3228 Kent Drive

3228 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3228 Kent Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award winning schools, Recently fully remodeled!!!! Beautiful two-story home with functional open concept family area, large living and dinning area with hardwood floors is perfect for entertaining. It has an upgraded kitchen with new back splash, granite counter-tops, SS appliances etc. Tall ceilings and large windows giving lot of light. Split master, counter height island for eating. The private yard with mature trees and a pebble stone patio back to the green belt. The property is minutes from DFW airport, malls and dining. Walking distance to all three exemplary schools and to the neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Kent Drive have any available units?
3228 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Kent Drive have?
Some of 3228 Kent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3228 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3228 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 3228 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 3228 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 3228 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Kent Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary