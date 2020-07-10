3228 Kent Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning schools, Recently fully remodeled!!!! Beautiful two-story home with functional open concept family area, large living and dinning area with hardwood floors is perfect for entertaining. It has an upgraded kitchen with new back splash, granite counter-tops, SS appliances etc. Tall ceilings and large windows giving lot of light. Split master, counter height island for eating. The private yard with mature trees and a pebble stone patio back to the green belt. The property is minutes from DFW airport, malls and dining. Walking distance to all three exemplary schools and to the neighborhood park.