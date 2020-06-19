3200 Mission Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 story house in the of Flower Mound! This house has 4 bedrooms and 2.1 Bath, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with Office and game room. The house has many elegant features including Wood floors & neutral carpet, Large kitchen has Cabinets and Serving Bar, Granite island is oversize and the stainless steel appliances complete this space. The master suite offers a HUGE walk-in closet with separate walk in shower. The Master Bath offers a Garden Tub for a relaxing evening and dual sinks. You can also enjoy the community pool With Trail, park and play ground.



Walking & bicycle trails, Children Park near the community.