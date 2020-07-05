2900 Meadow Green Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home nestled on landscaped lot! Walk to community park & pool from this beautiful home w extensive wood floors plus updated kitchen & baths! Enter to formals featuring arched doorway, custom color, paneling, vaulted ceiling & plant ledges. Gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile island, wood accenting, upgraded fixtures, & bright breakfast area! Family room complete w built-ins, wood floors, plantation shutters & stone fireplace. Private master down with bay window, jetted tub, & huge walk-in. Large second bedrooms & game room loft upstairs!