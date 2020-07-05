All apartments in Flower Mound
2900 Meadow Green Drive

2900 Meadow Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Meadow Green Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home nestled on landscaped lot! Walk to community park & pool from this beautiful home w extensive wood floors plus updated kitchen & baths! Enter to formals featuring arched doorway, custom color, paneling, vaulted ceiling & plant ledges. Gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile island, wood accenting, upgraded fixtures, & bright breakfast area! Family room complete w built-ins, wood floors, plantation shutters & stone fireplace. Private master down with bay window, jetted tub, & huge walk-in. Large second bedrooms & game room loft upstairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have any available units?
2900 Meadow Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have?
Some of 2900 Meadow Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Meadow Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Meadow Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Meadow Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Meadow Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Meadow Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Meadow Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Meadow Green Drive has a pool.
Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2900 Meadow Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Meadow Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Meadow Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

