2900 Meadow Green Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous home nestled on landscaped lot! Walk to community park & pool from this beautiful home w extensive wood floors plus updated kitchen & baths! Enter to formals featuring arched doorway, custom color, paneling, vaulted ceiling & plant ledges. Gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile island, wood accenting, upgraded fixtures, & bright breakfast area! Family room complete w built-ins, wood floors, plantation shutters & stone fireplace. Private master down with bay window, jetted tub, & huge walk-in. Large second bedrooms & game room loft upstairs!