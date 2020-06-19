All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:42 PM

2816 Chelsea Lane

2816 Chelsea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Chelsea Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Warm appeal throughout this stylish home. Entertain your guests in spacious living area. Walking distance to elementary school, shopping, hospital, parks and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Chelsea Lane have any available units?
2816 Chelsea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Chelsea Lane have?
Some of 2816 Chelsea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Chelsea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Chelsea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Chelsea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Chelsea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2816 Chelsea Lane offer parking?
No, 2816 Chelsea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Chelsea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Chelsea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Chelsea Lane have a pool?
No, 2816 Chelsea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Chelsea Lane have accessible units?
No, 2816 Chelsea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Chelsea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Chelsea Lane has units with dishwashers.

