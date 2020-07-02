All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

2804 Edinburg Lane

2804 Edinburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Edinburg Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in sought after neighborhood! Excellent schools close to shopping, golf, hospitals ...
2 blocks from neighborhood park! Updated floors, paint and appliances. Great backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Edinburg Lane have any available units?
2804 Edinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Edinburg Lane have?
Some of 2804 Edinburg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Edinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Edinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Edinburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Edinburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2804 Edinburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Edinburg Lane offers parking.
Does 2804 Edinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Edinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Edinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 2804 Edinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Edinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 2804 Edinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Edinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Edinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.

