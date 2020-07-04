2771 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel pool fireplace microwave lobby

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pool lobby

Overture is a second to none 55+ apartment community. This is a wonderful option for people wanting a lock and leave lifestyle in order to travel. Each apartment is beautifully appointed with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and wood floors throughout. Located in the Lakeside development off FM 2499 it is close to restaurants, entertainment and Lake Grapevine! Enjoy Happy hour downstairs in the lobby with other residents, be pampered in the beauty salon or relax by the pool.

With several sizes and floor plans to choose from this community has something for everyone!