All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2771 Lakeside Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2771 Lakeside Parkway
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:15 AM

2771 Lakeside Parkway

2771 Lakeside Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2771 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
lobby
Overture is a second to none 55+ apartment community. This is a wonderful option for people wanting a lock and leave lifestyle in order to travel. Each apartment is beautifully appointed with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and wood floors throughout. Located in the Lakeside development off FM 2499 it is close to restaurants, entertainment and Lake Grapevine! Enjoy Happy hour downstairs in the lobby with other residents, be pampered in the beauty salon or relax by the pool.
With several sizes and floor plans to choose from this community has something for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have any available units?
2771 Lakeside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have?
Some of 2771 Lakeside Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 Lakeside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2771 Lakeside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 Lakeside Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2771 Lakeside Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway offer parking?
No, 2771 Lakeside Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2771 Lakeside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2771 Lakeside Parkway has a pool.
Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2771 Lakeside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 Lakeside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary