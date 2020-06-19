All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:43 PM

2609 Southwestern Drive

2609 Southwestern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Southwestern Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, well maintained single story home in established neighborhood. New carpet and appliances. 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Split bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Southwestern Drive have any available units?
2609 Southwestern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Southwestern Drive have?
Some of 2609 Southwestern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Southwestern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Southwestern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Southwestern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Southwestern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2609 Southwestern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Southwestern Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Southwestern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Southwestern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Southwestern Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Southwestern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Southwestern Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Southwestern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Southwestern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Southwestern Drive has units with dishwashers.

